Haryana govt renames schools

-
ALSO READ
'Hry govt taking several initiatives to provide quality education'
Counselling cell for students to manage academic stress
Hryana constitutes state Animal Welfare Board
Entrepreneurship Development Clubs in Haryana universities, colleges: Govt
Get Rs 50 for every tree you plant: Hry govt to schoolchildren
-
The Haryana government has renamed two state-run
schools, officials said Monday.
Kasolai Government Primary School would now be known as Government Primary School, Bakhapur, Rewari while Government Primary School, Nato Ka Majra as Government Primary School, Johar Majra Khurd Natan, a spokesman of the Elementary Education Department said.
Proposals to this effect have been approved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU