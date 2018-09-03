JUST IN
Haryana govt renames schools

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

The Haryana government has renamed two state-run

schools, officials said Monday.

Kasolai Government Primary School would now be known as Government Primary School, Bakhapur, Rewari while Government Primary School, Nato Ka Majra as Government Primary School, Johar Majra Khurd Natan, a spokesman of the Elementary Education Department said.

Proposals to this effect have been approved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he said.

