Haryana CEO issues schedule for revision of photo electoral rolls

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the chief electoral officer, Haryana has issued schedule for the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls with January 1, 2019 as qualifying

date.

While stating this Monday, Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Ankur Gupta said that all eligible persons who would be completing 18 years of age as on January 1, 2019, could get their names added to the photo voter list.

The draft electoral rolls has been published on September 1 this year, he said.

If there is any correction to be made in the published draft electoral rolls, the eligible voters can file their objections on prescribed form with nearest Booth Level Officer (BLO), Election Registration Officer (ERO) or District Electoral Officer (DEO) up to October 31 this year, he said.

The special campaign dates at all the booths would be September 22 and 23, and October 13 and 14 this year, he said.

The disposal of claims and objections would be completed before November 30 and the updating of the database and printing of supplementary list would be done before January 3, 2019.

The final publication of electoral rolls would be done on January 4, 2019, he added.

Gupta said that 19,424 polling centres have been set up in the state where different officers and officials have been deputed as BLOs.

Mon, September 03 2018. 19:05 IST

