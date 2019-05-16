JUST IN
Global cybercrime gang that stole USD 100 mln busted: Europol

AFP  |  The Hague 

US and European police said Thursday they have smashed a huge international cybercrime network that used Russian malware to steal 100 million dollars from tens of thousands of victims worldwide.

Prosecutions have been launched in Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and the United States over the scam, while five Russians charged in the US remain on the run, the EU police agency Europol said.

