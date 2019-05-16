Renault unveils three electric concept-cars for future mobility

French auto Groupe Thursday showcased three electric concept-cars as its vision of the mobility of the future.

A pioneer of in Europe, Groupe introduced its using autonomous electric ZOE Cab prototype vehicles, as part of the project, here at the VIVA Technology show.

The company is also showcasing a first trial of the Renault EZ-FLEX last-mile delivery electric vehicle with

The third concept is the Renault EZ-POD, an exploratory autonomous electric vehicle that can be used to provide first and last kilometer mobility.

Commenting on the future mobility solutions, said, "at a time when mobility has never been a more crucial global issue, our role as a longstanding manufacturer of all types of vehicle is more important than ever".

He further said the company has a responsibility to propose innovative solutions to address urban environment saturation and to "stake out the smart city of the future".

The company said it is working on four strategic areas of innovation that are key to transforming the industry: electric mobility, connected mobility, autonomous mobility and new

Renault will operate an with electric and autonomous Renault ZOE Cab prototype vehicles on the Paris-Saclay urban campus under the project, which was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The project is jointly carried out by Groupe Renault, Transdev Group, IRT SystemX, the and the to devise and test a comprehensive comprising autonomous vehicles, a supervision system, connected infrastructure and customer applications.

Renault also said will conduct the first trial of Renault EZ-FLEX, an experimental compact, electric and connected vehicle designed for last-kilometer urban deliveries.

On the other hand, Renault EZ-POD, a two-seat autonomous connected all-electric vehicle designed primarily as a robotised automated platform to provide first and of people, can also be provided in a goods delivery version, the company added.

Commenting on innovations in Indian operations, & MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said,"while we have showcased our intentions and actions towards future mobility on a global scale, we have a strong innovation story in as well".

This is reflected by the company's clear product strategy to cater to newer and growing segments of India's automotive market, he added.

The company's upcoming Renault Triber will be another testament to the company's focus on innovation, he added.

