'My wife will never lie', says Navjot Sidhu on her claim blaming Pb CM over denial of LS ticket

Days after his wife stirred up a controversy by alleging that Minister and senior ensured that she was denied the Lok Sabha ticket from Amritsar, Thursday backed her accusation, saying she would "never lie".

"My wife has that much strength and moral authority that she will never lie. This is my answer," Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is Tourism and Culture minister, said when asked about his wife's allegations.

On May 14, and former MLA had alleged that it was and party's affairs in-charge Kumari who ensured that she does not get the party ticket from the parliamentary constituency.

Kaur, who had also been seeking ticket from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, had alleged that the minister had claimed that he alone was capable to lead the to victory on 13 parliamentary seats in the state.

"Capt and think that MadamSidhu(NavjotKaur) does not deserve an ticket. My ticket from was denied on grounds that I could not win because of a train accident in on Dussehra (in October last year which left 60 people dead). MadamSidhu cannot win, this was said by Capt and Asha Kumari," she had told reporters in Amritsar.

Further hitting out at and Kumari, she had also said they think that the Sidhu couple is not capable to "do some benefit for Punjab".

The simmering tension between the cricketer-turned-politician and the minister had come out in open on a few occasions in the past.

Sidhu had last year in said," is my captainRahul Gandhi is the of the (Amarinder Singh) also."



Amarinder Singh had earlier disapproved of Sidhu hugging army chief during his visit to the neighbouring country.

Sidhu slammed Badals over the issue of farm debt waiver, claiming that the previous had failed in settling a single rupee of farmers' loan despite bringing an act -- the Settlement of Agricultural Indebtedness Act, 2016, -- for it.

"Positions lying vacant in most of debt settlement forums at district level were not filled. Nothing had happened during the previous regime. It showed their intent and lack of interest in protecting farmers," he said.

"They spent Rs 1.50 crore on advertisement of the settlement of debt. But not even a single rupee was settled," he claimed.

