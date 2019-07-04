Global Indian International School, Chinchwad, Felicitated at the House of Commons, London

/ -- Global Indian International School, Chinchwad, has been recognized as a 'Great Place to Study' and felicitated at the House of Commons, London on June 17, 2019. GPTS certification is awarded to Institutions that have set new benchmarks with regards to student satisfaction in an educational establishment. This coveted honor was bestowed upon the school on the basis of its ranking on the Student Satisfaction Index (SSI).

Baroness Verma from the House of Lords presented the award to Director Principal, Dr Amrita Vohra and Head of Communications, Sugandha Khandelwal in a ceremony that witnessed 60 schools being felicitated for their progressive teaching-learning practices.

Under the guidance of Dr. Amrita Vohra, the school has achieved several milestones including national and international accolades. What differentiates the institute from its peers is its unique amalgamation of and co-curricular programs that bring about a 360-degree development of its students. Equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology, the school provides learner-centric and skill-based teaching methodology from the primary level to the secondary level of

Great Place to Study is an international auditing and recognition firm that was conceptualized with a mission to revolutionize existing models and to promote good teaching practices among educational institutions across the world. A survey was conducted featuring parents, students and teachers and a consolidated report was sent to the school on the basis of the feedback received from the three stakeholders. The school, which is one of the most prestigious international schools in Pune, performed exceedingly well in the Student Satisfaction Survey (SSI).

Commenting on this momentous achievement, Dr Amrita Vohra said, "Being recognized as an institute in the global league by a team that understands the worth of education validates our efforts. This recognition shows us that our steps are in-line with our mission to provide quality education along with the holistic development of our students. What is even more heartning is the fact that our stakeholders have recognized these efforts and their collective faith has enabled us to be a great place to study."



About us:



The school is driven with a mission to cultivate and nurture young minds by providing a dynamic framework of holistic learning. The journey of the students is shaped with a unique approach that introduces them to cultures and educational practices from across the globe, thus preparing them to grow to be tomorrow's successful global citizens.

For more information, please visit: http://www.giischinchwad.org.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)