GMR group company to raise $300 million for Hyderabad airport expansion

Hyderabad International Airport Limited, a group company, Thursday said it is raising $300 million from the overseas bond market for use in the expansion of International Airport in Hyderabad.

According to a press release issued by the infra major, the GHIAL has entered into a Purchase Agreement to issue and allot $300 million-5.375 per cent senior secured notes of 5-year tenure.

We are delighted on the successful pricing of this transaction, said Grandhi Kiran Kumar, the of Group.

The offering through GHIAL reinforces our ability to raise funds from the International Bond Markets and reflects our continued effort to create value for our investors and raise capital for growth.

The successful pricing of the offering underscores investors' confidence in and credit strength of GHIAL", the release said.

Fitch Ratings recently said GHIAL's FY18 passenger traffic was at 18.3 million and expected the traffic to grow strongly because is an emerging economy with an increasing propensity to fly.