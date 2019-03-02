Goa Carnival begins with float parade along Miramar beach

-
Thousands of people thronged the Miramar beach-front here Saturday to participate in a float parade which kicked off a four-day-long Goa Carnival festival.
Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar flagged off the parade which proceeded along a road running parallel to the beach.
'King Momo', the 'king' of carnival, read out a decree, appealing people to be responsible while enjoying the festivities.
William Annes, this year's King Momo, urged people not to litter public places and make Goa a better place.
Ajgaonkar said King Momo's message was to "eat, drink and make merry".
"We want to promote Goan culture. It will be on display on the floats," he said.
More than 50 floats participated in the parade, including one by Goa Police which was about the importance of traffic discipline.
The tourism department would be hosting similar float parades in all major towns over the next four days.
The department has also come out with a special song, composed by musician Mukesh Ghatwal, which King Momo played on his float.
For the first time, King Momo's crown features the national bird peacock, a senior tourism department official said.
The carnival festival is celebrated before the start of observance of Lent by the Christians. In Goa it is being celebrated from the time it was a Portuguese colony.
