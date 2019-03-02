Goa Carnival begins with float parade along Miramar beach

Thousands of people thronged the beach-front here Saturday to participate in a parade which kicked off a four-day-long festival.

flagged off the parade which proceeded along a road running parallel to the beach.

' Momo', the 'king' of carnival, read out a decree, appealing people to be responsible while enjoying the festivities.

William Annes, this year's Momo, urged people not to litter public places and make a better place.

Ajgaonkar said Momo's message was to "eat, drink and make merry".

"We want to promote Goan culture. It will be on display on the floats," he said.

More than 50 floats participated in the parade, including one by Police which was about the importance of traffic discipline.

The tourism department would be hosting similar in all major towns over the next four days.

The department has also come out with a special song, composed by Mukesh Ghatwal, which King played on his

For the first time, King Momo's crown features the national bird peacock, a said.

The festival is celebrated before the start of observance of Lent by the Christians. In Goa it is being celebrated from the time it was a Portuguese colony.

