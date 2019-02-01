DP for Goa village provides for 'cemetery with a sea view'

The development plan for a village on the outskirts of provides for a cemetery next to the famous beach.

The Outline Development Plan (ODP) for Taleigao village was approved at a meeting of the Town and Country Planning Board Friday.

The plan was prepared by the Greater Planning and Development Authority (GPPDA). The meeting was chaired by Town and Country Planning

"A provision has been made for a cemetery for Our Lady of at which is located next to the Caranzalem- Beach," he said.

"It is a cemetery with a sea view," the added.

The TCP board Friday also allowed conversion of user from 'Orchard' to 'Settlement' for lands belonging to over 200 families of "ethnic communities" at Taleigao, Sardesai said.

These communities include Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and fishermen, he added.

With a conversion from Orchard to Settlement, the land earlier earmarked for agriculture can be used for residential or commercial development.

The plan also provides for rainwater harvesting projects, indoor stadium and other facilities in the area, the said.

