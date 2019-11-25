Goa Cong launches digital campaign on Mahadayi river dispute

The Goa Congress on Monday launched a digital campaign to apprise people about the state's dispute with neighbouring Karnataka on the sharing of Mahadayi River waters, and the "failure" of Pramod Sawant and Union governments on the issue.

"Mahadayi Jagor" was launched by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, who said the move was to protest the Centre's environmental clearance exemption given to Karnataka on the Kalasa Banduri project there.

The Kalasa Banduri project aims at providing drinking water to three north Karnataka districts by diverting Mahadayi water.

"As part of the digital campaign, we will release one poster every day and it will highlight silence of BJP MLAs and MPs from Goa on the Mahadayi issue," Goa Congress spokesperson Urfan Mulla said.

He said diversion of Mahadayi river would dry it up and lead to a disaster for the people of Goa, and asked people to come out in protest.

