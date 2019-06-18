Goa Dy CM warns firm engaged in garbage tussle with civic body

Vijai Tuesday threatened to dump garbage at the doorstep of a private firm which has been overseeing waste management at a dumping yard in near here.

Private firm Green, which has a contract to handle garbage in Sonsodo waste dumping yard, has been embroiled in a dispute with the Municipal Council, following which the former refused to accept garbage at the yard.

Speaking at a function in south Goa, said, "I am the people's here. The company must accept garbage from the civic body or else we will dump it at the company's doorstep," he claimed.

