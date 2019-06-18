Goa Dy CM warns firm engaged in garbage tussle with civic body

-
ALSO READ
Goa DyCM gets angry over official's phone ringing in meeting
Goa Dy CM regrets after knocking off govt officer's ringing phone
Not an English gentleman: Goa Dy CM after viral video
Complaint filed against Vijay Sardesai over 'weaponising youth' remark
Goa Dy.CM's video knocking off officer's phone goes viral
-
Goa Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai Tuesday threatened to dump garbage at the doorstep of a private firm which has been overseeing waste management at a dumping yard in Margao near here.
Private firm Fomento Green, which has a contract to handle garbage in Sonsodo waste dumping yard, has been embroiled in a dispute with the Margao Municipal Council, following which the former refused to accept garbage at the yard.
Speaking at a function in south Goa, Sardesai said, "I am the people's representative here. The company must accept garbage from the civic body or else we will dump it at the company's doorstep," he claimed.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU