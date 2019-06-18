JUST IN
Business Standard

Goa Dy CM warns firm engaged in garbage tussle with civic body

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai Tuesday threatened to dump garbage at the doorstep of a private firm which has been overseeing waste management at a dumping yard in Margao near here.

Private firm Fomento Green, which has a contract to handle garbage in Sonsodo waste dumping yard, has been embroiled in a dispute with the Margao Municipal Council, following which the former refused to accept garbage at the yard.

Speaking at a function in south Goa, Sardesai said, "I am the people's representative here. The company must accept garbage from the civic body or else we will dump it at the company's doorstep," he claimed.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 16:35 IST

