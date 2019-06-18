JUST IN
Over 2.4k HIV deaths in Maha in 11 months: Minister

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra Health Minister Eknath Shinde Tuesday said over 2,400 people in the state have died of HIV infection in the past one year.

He was responding to a question raised by Shiv Sena MLA Vilas Potnis.

"Between April 1 last year and February this year, 2,460 people have died (of HIV infection) in Maharashtra. However, the government has not stopped the process of carrying out determination tests of suspected people. The required funding for the scheme is still on," Shinde said.

There has been no delay in implementation of any measure laid down by the National Aids Society of India, said Shinde.

