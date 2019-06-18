JUST IN
Business Standard

Mizoram has taken many steps to ensure food safety: Minister

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

The Mizoram government has taken several steps to check the standard of food under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Food Safety and Standards Rules and Regulations 2011, Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana informed the state Assembly Tuesday.

Replying to questions from Dr Vanlaltanpuia of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Lalthangliana said that inspection of hotels and restaurants and sampling of some food products have been conducted by the food administration officials.

Most of the food samples were sent to State Public Health Laboratory in Guwahati, he said.

A food testing laboratory is being set up at Zemabawk locality in Aizawl where equipment and machinery purchased by the state commerce and industries department have been already installed, he said.

He said that the new laboratory would be commissioned after the equipment are handed over to the health department.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 16:30 IST

