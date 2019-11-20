JUST IN
Pegasus snooping row: Could have done more with govt, says WhatsApp
Goa govt files review petition in SC against mining ban near coastal areas

The closure of iron ore mining, a key source of revenue for the government in the tiny state, had adversely affected livelihood of thousands of people

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

The Goa government on Tuesday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its 2018 judgement imposing a ban on iron ore mining activity in the coastal state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

In a tweet, Sawant informed about filing of the review petition challenging the apex court's order dated February 7, 2018, that quashed second renewals granted to 88 iron ore mining leases in the state.

"Review Petition against the Supreme Court Judgment imposing mining ban in Goa has been filed by Goa Government today," the Chief Minister tweeted.

"Although delayed, our faith in Nyavdevta (God of justice) remains strong. We are deeply concerned by the effects of mining closure on livelihoods of our people," he said on Twitter.

"This major step is one of our many persistent attempts towards safeguarding interest of mining dependents and Goan economy," Sawant said on the micro-blogging site.
First Published: Wed, November 20 2019. 00:10 IST

