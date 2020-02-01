Goa govt receives 400 suggestions in four days on budget website: CM

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2020: Govt may increase spending on infra, offer tax incentives
Budget 2020: Sitharaman reaches Finance Ministry, meets President Kovind
Budget 2020: PM Narendra Modi seems keen to move beyond gradual moves
Coronavirus fears roil global markets, Indian shares slip before Budget
Budget LIVE updates: PM Modi, Shah in Parliament; Budget speech at 11 am
-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he has received around 400 suggestions from people for the upcoming state budget 2020-21.
Sawant, who also holds the finance portfolio, had launched a website on January 28 inviting people to write to him about their expectations and suggestions for the budget, which will be presented in the Assembly on February 6.
Talking to reporters on Friday, the Chief Minister said, "I am pleased to announce that we have received at least 395 suggestions and ideas during this maiden online exercise conducted for Goa Budget 2020-21."
The highest number of suggestions were for the education sector, followed by administration and governance, transport, public works and health, he said.
"It is heartening to see that most of these inputs are thorough and I thank everyone for their participation," he added.
Sawant assured that the exercise will be conducted on a larger scale in future to improve engagement with the public for better governance and a better Goa.
The state budget would be presented on February 6 during the state Assembly session, which will be held between February 3 and 7.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU