Man rapes 13-yr-old daughter in UP

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father here, police said Tuesday.

The incident was reported to the police by her mother, following which a complaint was registered.

The 46-year-old man raped his daughter on Monday, of Police R P Singh said.

He was arrested after a medical examination of the girl confirmed the crime, Singh said.

The accused was booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

