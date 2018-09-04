4 killed, 12 injured in bus-truck collision in Maharashtra

Four people, including two women, were killed and 12 others injured when a state transport bus collided with a truck Tuesday in Maharashtra's district, police said.

The bus was on its way to from Nandurbar when it collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction around noon on Bhabadbari- road, around 70 km from here, an at police station said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that one side of the bus was torn open and passengers fell on the road, the said.

Four passengers, including two women, died on the spot while 12 others received injuries in the mishap, the police said.

Local BJP MLA and police officials from rushed to the spot.

The injured people and the bodies were taken to the Devla rural hospital, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)