Goa govt to promote turtle nesting sites on state's beaches

The government has chalked out a plan for conservation of nesting sites of olive ridley and other on the state's coast, and turn them into tourist attractions.

The state's 105-km long coastline is a magnate for tourists from across and abroad.

But it is also home to many nesting sites of sea turtles. Chief among them are the beaches of Morjim, Ashvem, Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibag, a senior forest department officer said.

As part of the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Plan (ICZMP), the is working on a Rs 7.58 crore project for conservation of turtles with the participation of local people, the said.

The project, conceived by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, Chennai, would be implemented by the Forest Department.

The plan also includes setting up turtle rescue and rehabilitation centres at Morjim and Agonda.

Reasons for poor hatchling and egg survival rate among will be identified, and steps will be taken to improve the survival rate, he said.

Marine turtles including the olive ridleys, considered vulnerable species, have the highest protection status under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The Union government, under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification of 2011, has given a "special recognition" to turtle nesting sites in Goa, designating them as No Development Zones, said the

