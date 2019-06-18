Goa speaker issues notice to Ajgaonkar and Pawaskar

Legislative Assembly Tuesday issued notices to deputy chief minister and on adisqualification petition filed against them by their former MGP colleague Sudin Dhavlikar for joining the ruling BJP.

A petition seeking disqualification of Ajgaonkar and Pawaskar under was filed on May 3, days after they left their parent organisation, the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and joined the ruling party.

While both of them were inducted into the Pramod Sawant-led government, Dhavalikar, who was deputy chief minister, was dropped.

The said he had asked Ajgaonkar and Pawaskar to remain present before him on July 1.

"The petitioner Dhavalikar has also been issued a notice to remain present on the same day (July 1)," the said, adding that he will hear all the parties in the disqualificationpetition.

The MGP, which extended its support to the alliance government after the 2017 assembly elections, continues to be part of the government till date.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)