Balcony of three-storey building collapses in north Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The balcony of a three-story building collapsed in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar Tuesday morning, the Delhi Fire Service said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The fire department said they received a call at around 6.25 am after which four vehicles were rushed to the spot.

"The balcony of a room situated on the first floor of the three-storey building collapsed," a senior fire official said.

The debris were cleared by 6.55 am, the official said.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 16:45 IST

