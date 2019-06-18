Balcony of three-storey building collapses in north Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Five Romanian nationals held for ATM skimming in north Delhi
Maha: Jewellery store staff held for false gold robbery claim
Two-day kite festival ends in Bangladesh
J'khand: Man beaten to death for cutting flesh of dead bull, 3 injured
Two companies, three persons booked for building unauthorized colony in Gurugram
-
The balcony of a three-story building collapsed in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar Tuesday morning, the Delhi Fire Service said.
No one was injured in the incident, they said.
The fire department said they received a call at around 6.25 am after which four vehicles were rushed to the spot.
"The balcony of a room situated on the first floor of the three-storey building collapsed," a senior fire official said.
The debris were cleared by 6.55 am, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU