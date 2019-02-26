GoAir Bhubaneswar-Kolkata flight experiences severe air turbulence, 2 crew members injured

Two cabin crew members suffered "minor" injuries when a Kolkata-bound flight from experienced severe air turbulence Tuesday, the said.

However, none of the passengers was hurt and the aircraft made a safe landing at Kolkata airport, it said.

The number of passengers on board the turbulence-hit aircraft was not immediately known.

" flight 761 operating on Bhubaneswar-Kolkata route experienced severe turbulence wherein two crew members suffered minor injuries and were administered medication at the dispensary at Kolkata airport," a spokesperson said in the statement.

For the last two days, weather has been extremely unforgiving, the said.

It said the and co-pilot had a successful and safe landing at the

There was no damage to the aircraft and it was thoroughly checked after landing at Kolkata airport, it said adding that the aircraft was released for subsequent flights from Kolkata later.

