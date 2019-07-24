'GoaMiles' cab service getting overwhelming response: Minister

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar told the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday that the app-based cab service 'GoaMiles' introduced in the state last year has been receiving positive feedback from the people.

The Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) had introduced 'GoaMiles' in August last year.

Ajgaonkar, in his written reply tabled in the House, said the app-based cab service has received "overwhelming response" from the tourists and common people.

People have suggested that the app-based cab service should continue its operations in the state for the betterment of tourism sector, he added.

The minister's written reply was in response to a question asked by Congress MLA Alexio Lourenco.

"GoaMiles app-based taxi service has revolutionised the transportation system for all stakeholders, which includes taxi drivers, tourists and locals, in Goa," Ajgaonkar said.

He said since its launch, the strength of GoaMiles taxi fleet has gone up substantially, which shows that taxi drivers are eager to get on board the app.

