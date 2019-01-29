Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 1.48% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 3.56% to Rs 2696.42 croreNet profit of Godrej Consumer Products declined 1.48% to Rs 423.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 429.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.56% to Rs 2696.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2603.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2696.422603.71 4 OPM %22.5722.62 -PBDT573.60586.61 -2 PBT530.91547.00 -3 NP423.52429.87 -1
