Board of Ganesh Holdings approves change in directorate
Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 1.48% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 3.56% to Rs 2696.42 crore

Net profit of Godrej Consumer Products declined 1.48% to Rs 423.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 429.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.56% to Rs 2696.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2603.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2696.422603.71 4 OPM %22.5722.62 -PBDT573.60586.61 -2 PBT530.91547.00 -3 NP423.52429.87 -1

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 17:12 IST

