Fernandes was a crusader for the poor: Harsh Vardhan

Condoling the death of George Fernandes, said the was a crusader for the poor and underprivileged in the country.

The minister of environment, forests and climate change, in a tweet, said Fernandes passing away marked the end of a political era.

"The death of the leader who raised voice for the welfare of poor and underprivileged people is extremely sad. His passing away is the end of a political era. His contribution towards protecting democracy is commendable and unforgettable," he tweeted.

Fernandes passed away Tuesday at his home after suffering from a He was 88 years old.

