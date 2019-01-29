JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Delhi govt organises meeting to implement MSP on Swaminathan Committee Report's recommendations: Rai

Olga Babiy emerges sole leader
Business Standard

Fernandes was a crusader for the poor: Harsh Vardhan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Condoling the death of George Fernandes, Union minister Harsh Vardhan said the socialist leader was a crusader for the poor and underprivileged in the country.

The minister of environment, forests and climate change, in a tweet, said Fernandes passing away marked the end of a political era.

"The death of the leader who raised voice for the welfare of poor and underprivileged people is extremely sad. His passing away is the end of a political era. His contribution towards protecting democracy is commendable and unforgettable," he tweeted.

Fernandes passed away Tuesday at his home after suffering from a prolonged illness. He was 88 years old.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 20:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements