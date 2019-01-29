Fernandes was a crusader for the poor: Harsh Vardhan

-
Condoling the death of George Fernandes, Union minister Harsh Vardhan said the socialist leader was a crusader for the poor and underprivileged in the country.
The minister of environment, forests and climate change, in a tweet, said Fernandes passing away marked the end of a political era.
"The death of the leader who raised voice for the welfare of poor and underprivileged people is extremely sad. His passing away is the end of a political era. His contribution towards protecting democracy is commendable and unforgettable," he tweeted.
Fernandes passed away Tuesday at his home after suffering from a prolonged illness. He was 88 years old.
