Gold edges up on festive demand

prices recovered by Rs 20 to Rs 32,650 per 10 gram at the market Saturday on festive season demand even as the weakened overseas.

Tracking gold, silver too rose by Rs 30 to Rs 39,530 per kg.

Traders attributed the moderate recovery in prices to fresh purchases by jewellers to meet festive season demand but a weak trend in global market capped the gains.

Globally, shed 0.06 per cent to USD 1,233.20 an ounce and silver by 0.03 per cent to USD 14.82 an ounce in on Friday.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity edged up by Rs 20 each to Rs 32,650 and Rs 32,500 per 10 gram, respectively. It had dropped by Rs 150 on Friday.

Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,900 per piece of eight gram.

Silver ready traded higher by Rs 30 to Rs 39,530 per kg and weekly-based delivery rose Rs 274 to Rs 38,820 per kg.

Silver coins were unaltered at Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

