Gold, foreign currency seized at Mangalore airport, 3 held

: Over 500 gm of gold and foreign currency totalling Rs 18.10 have been seized from three passengers at the Mangaluru International Airport, customs authorities said Tuesday.

The arrest of the three passengers and the seizure were made in separate incidents on Monday, they said



In the first incident, a Dubai-bound passenger was found carrying US dollars, Euro, Omani riyals and Kuwaiti dinar, all valued at Rs 18.10 lakh, between clothes in his luggage, a customs press release said.

In the second incident, a passenger who arrived by an flight from was having 232.62 gm of 24-carat gold worth Rs 7.68 that was hidden in a round plate coated with silver and kept inside a cooker.

In the third incident, 317.36 gm of 24-carat gold in the form of dust was concealed in the rectum of a passenger who also arrived from Dubai, the press release said.

