Guj: Depressed over his wife's death, Man kills two kids, self

Apparently depressed over the death of his wife in a road accident, a 45-year-old man from Gujarat's district allegedly killed his two children before committing suicide, police said Tuesday.

allegedly smothered his four-year-old daughter and 18-month-old son at their house in Aniyari village in the district, around 390 kms from here, Monday night before hanging himself, a station said.

Ladva was depressed over the death of his wife in a road accident one-and-a-half months ago, and concernedover raising his children alone, he said.

Ladva, who was employed in Rajkot, has been staying with his parents at his native village since the death of his wife.

His another daughter resides in Rajkot, he said.

The bodies of Ladva and the children have been sent for postmortem at civil hospital in Porbandar, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)