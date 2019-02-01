Gold futures weaken by Rs 41/10 gm

Gold prices fell by Rs 41 to Rs 33,055 per 10 gram in futures trade Friday as speculators reduced their exposure in line with a muted trend in the overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April traded lower by Rs 41, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 33,055 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,087 lots.

The gold for delivery in June fell by Rs 4, or 0.01 per cent, to Rs 33,215 per 10 gram in 2,388 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in gold prices in the domestic market was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, the was trading lower 0.14 per cent at USD 1,317.89 an ounce

