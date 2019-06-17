Gold futures weaken to Rs 32,999 per 10 gram

Gold prices fell by Rs 46 to Rs 32,999 per 10 gram in futures trade Monday as speculators reduced exposure amid a negative trend at the spot markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded lower by Rs 46, or 0.14 per cent, at Rs 32,999 per 10 gram with a business turnover of 17,340 lots.

Gold contracts for October delivery also fell by Rs 61, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 33,158 per 10 gram in 2,601 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in gold prices in futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold traded 0.20 per cent lower at USD 1,341.80 per ounce in

