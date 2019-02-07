Gold futures weaken to Rs 33,092 per 10 gm

Gold prices fell Rs 235 to Rs 33,092 per 10 gram in futures trade Thursday as speculators reduced exposure despite a firm trend in the at overseas market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April contracts traded lower by Rs 235, or 0.71 per cent, to Rs 33,092 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,985 lots.

The gold for delivery in far-month June, too, fell by Rs 246, or 0.73 per cent, to Rs 33,235 per 10 gram in 4,224 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, the gold was trading a shade lower by 0.34 per cent at USD 1,305.08 an ounce in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)