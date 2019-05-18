Protesters warned against blocking roads in J&K's Kishtwar

-
Authorities in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday warned protesters against disrupting traffic.
"Strict action shall be taken against the protesters indulging in blockade and disruption of traffic," District Magistrate Angrez Singh Rana said in a statement.
According to a district administration spokesperson, "The initiative has been taken to contain the growing incidents of protests and road blockades by a section of Panchayati Raj Institution members and villagers thus creating public nuisance".
Rana has asked the Kishtwar senior superintendent of police to ensure strict action against protesters, the spokesman said.
The district has witnessed a series of protests over various demands including inadequate supply of water and electricity.
