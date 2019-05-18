Defence Ministry rejects Bimal Verma's petition challenging appointment of Navy Chief

The has rejected Vice Bimal Verma's petition challenging the appointment of his junior, Vice Karambir Singh, as the next Chief, holding that seniority is not the sole criteria for selection.

In an order, the said Verma's statutory petition dated April 10 against appointment of Vice Singh to the top post is devoid of merit and has been rejected in exercise of powers under Section 23 of the Act 1957.

Verma, commander-in- of the and senior-most naval commander, had moved a tribunal last month questioning Singh's appointment as the next Chief, overlooking his seniority. Singh will take over as the new Navy from incumbent Admiral Sunil Lanba, who is retiring on May 31.

The tribunal had on April 25 directed the to decide Verma's petition within three weeks.

"The of Naval Staff is selected from amongst the senior most eligible Vice Admirals of the in the rank of Commander-in-Chief/VCNS ( of Naval Staff) through a rigorous selection process, where seniority though an important consideration is not the sole criteria for selection," the defence ministry said in its order in response to Verma's petition.

"Thus in the past too seniority has been dispensed with in appointment of CNS," it said.

In the order, the defence ministry also mentioned about two letters of "Severe Displeasure" issued to Verma on October 28, 2005 and June 29, 2007, saying "it would be incorrect to say that throughout his service tenure he has never been informed or communicated about any shortcomings or misdemeanors against him.

It said he was was also not appointed as Commander-in-Chief of the two operational commands of the -- Eastern and the

The defence ministry said a thorough selection process was conducted under which overall service profile of all the contenders for the top post was examined.

It said specific parameters for selection were applied uniformly to all the contenders and based on the assessment, it was found that Verma, though being the senior most eligible officer, was found unsuitable to hold the post of the Chief of the Naval Staff.

"The central government is also satisfied that no unsubstantiated, frivolous, extraneous or irrelevant consideration has had a bearing on the said selection," the defence ministry said.

In his petition, Verma had mentioned about the Navy Order (Special) 01/2012 which, he said, laid down procedure for selection of officers to ranks of Rear Admiral and Vice Admiral, adding thrust of it was a merit cum-seniority-based approach.

He said the same procedure ought to have been applied for selection of the next Chief of Naval Staff.

To this, the defence ministry said the Navy Order does not cover appointment of the Navy Chief.

The here is scheduled to hear the case on Monday.

A said the will challenge at the AFT the government's order rejecting his petition.

Verma had filed a statutory complaint with the Defence Ministry on April 10, challenging appointment of Singh, and asked it to respond within 10 days.

However, as there was no response from the ministry, he approached the AFT on April 24.

In his petition, Verma wondered why he was overlooked for the top post despite being the senior-most in the line of command, terming as "wrongful" the government's decision to appoint Singh to the post.

While appointing the chief in 2016, the government did not follow the long-held tradition of going by seniority. was appointed chief superseding then Chief Lt Gen and Hariz.

Besides Verma, the other contenders for included of Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, FOC-in-C of Western Naval Command Vice Admiral and FOC-in-C of Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral

Singh, who is at present serving as the in Chief (FOC-in-C) of the in Visakhapatnam, will be the first helicopter pilot to become chief of naval staff.

Verma is brother of former Navy chief

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)