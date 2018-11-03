Gold worth Rs 46 lakh seized at airport in Chennai

: Gold worth Rs 46 lakh was seized by the Customs authorities in two incidents at the airport here recently.

In the first incident, officials of the air intelligence wing, acting on a tip-off that the was being smuggled in from South Asian countries, recovered one kg of the gold worth Rs 33 lakh concealed below a seat of an aircraft which had arrived from Singapore, a press release said.

In the second incident, the officials intercepted a 34-year-old passenger Syed Abuthahir, upon his arrival from on October 31, and recovered two long gold strips worth Rs 13 lakh in his baggage, the release said.

Abuthahir, who was arrested, was a repeat offender, it said.

On October 30, the officials recovered undeclared 15,000 dollars equivalent to Rs 7.9 lakh in the hand baggage of a passenger, the release said.

The currencies were seized under the Customs Act 1962, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)