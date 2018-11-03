Killing of Parihar brothers cowardly act: BJP leader

Saturday termed the killing of a senior and party and his brother in district a "cowardly act".

He asked the to view the incident seriously as it might be an attempt to revive militancy in the region.

Anil Parihar(52) and his brother, Ajeet Parihar(55) were killed while they were walking towards their home in Parihar mohalla through a dark lane in Tapal Mohalla.

They were fired upon from a close range by suspected militants around 8.40 pm on Thursday.

"The administration should take these killings as a serious development in as the militancy related acts were brought to almost zero in province in last few years and this may be an attempt towards revival of the militancy, which needs to be curbed at the very onset," Khanna said in a statement here.

The in-charge of the BJP demanded adequate compensation for the bereaved family besides employment to the next of kin the deceased persons.

"The killing of the Parihar brothers by unknown gunmen in town is a cowardly act and cannot silent the voice of nationalist forces in the erstwhile district and other parts of Jammu province,"Khanna said.

district was bifurcated into and Kishtwar districts in 2007.

The BJP said Anil was one of the senior leaders of the BJP in Kishtwar, who always remained in the forefront in the fight against anti- forces, elements who posed a threat to the unity and integrity of the country.

"The cold blooded murder of the two brothers is a sign of frustration and also an attempt to demonstrate that anyone who stands to strengthen social fabric, promote brotherhood and cannot be tolerated and that such person be eliminated,Khanna said.

He said right from the days of outbreak of militancy in the valley, which spread its tentacles in erstwhile Doda district, prominent Hindu leaders associated with the BJP and other social organizations were targeted and killed.

Properties were also damaged in the erstwhile district to spread terror to force migration like the exodus that happened in Kashmir, but, during these years such attempts were defeated by great nationalists like Parihar, who laid down their lives for the cause of the nation, he said.

