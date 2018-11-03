'Continue with steps to check elephant menace in Dindigul

: The has directed the government to continue with its measures to prevent the menace of elephants in several villages of district.

A division bench, comprising Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, gave the directive while disposing of a public interest litigation petition of A R Gokulakrishnan, who alleged that the government has not taken adequate steps to prevent the menace.

The bench noted that the authorities have submitted that steps had been taken and that the elephant menace had been reduced.

The petitioner submitted that during the 2006-15 period, the elephants had moved from Parappalar towards Kannivadi and even to

A year later, the herds began entering coffee growing areas of lower and villages in the upper Palani Hills.

The animals, the petitioner, were starving at Annamalai Tiger Reserve above owing to the invasive thorny species of trees, all imported from and U.S.A.

These species were not for the elephants and the herds moved towards Kudhirayar, where there were good crops, abundant water resources, and human habitats, resulting in man-animal conflict, he said.

To this, the Bench said,"It is true that due to increase in pollution, there is pressure on the forest and this pressure has resulted in reduction of forest cover which has resulted in the increase of man, animal conflict."



The Bench said the counter to the PIL indicated that the government was taking steps to solve the problem caused by the wild animals and disposed of the petition with the directive to continue with the measures against the menace.

