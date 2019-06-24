GoM appointed for construction of new T'gana secretariat,

The Cabinet has appointed a Group of Ministers headed by Road and Buildings Minister V Prashanth on the construction of new secretariat and here, official sources said Monday.

Prohibition and and are the other members.

K Chandrasekhar Rao will be laying the foundation stone for both the complexes on June 27.

Barring a couple of occasions, it was almost four years since KCR, as the is popularly known, a believer of Vaastu, visited the present secretariat.

"The GoM will examine various building plans, consult experts and come out with a blueprint on how to execute the projects. The appointment of the committee was taken at the recent cabinet meeting. The new secretariat will be fully Vaastu compliant," sources told

KCR recently said the new secretariat will come up in the existing one which will be demolished.

He, however, said that it is being examined whether all the structures in the existing complex should demolished to "sync" the new buildings.

The Sate Roads and Building department is tasked with executing the construction of secretariat as well as Assembly buildings.

The Cabinet had endorsed the final decision-making choice on the building designs to the

BJP leaders while welcoming the State government's decision to shelve the earlier proposal to build the new at the Bison Polo Grounds, said it should consider to retain some of the buildings on the secretariat as they were not that old and may last another 30 to 40 years given strength of the structure.

"The should not resort to wasteful expenditure. Some of the buildings in the existing secretariat are good and strong enough to last another 30 to 40 years. We request the to consider this to save public money," in the Legislative Council, N Ramchander Rao said.

The proposed new Legislature (Assembly) complex which will be coming up at Errum Manzil will house the Assembly, Council Halls, Central Halls, and is expected to cost around Rs 100 crore, sources indicated.

The also indicated that the new secretariat which would come up in about four lakh sq-ft would cost around Rs 400 crore.

last week completed handing over all the four blocks which were under its control to the Chandrasekhar Rao-led government paving way for the dispensation to construct a new Secretariat.

The AP government was allotted four blocks in the here after bifurcation of the state in 2014, as was made common capital for both the states for a period not exceeding 10 years.

The is in the process of identifying office space for accommodating staff during the construction of a new

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)