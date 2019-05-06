Telangana CM calls on Kerala CM

JUST IN
IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday night called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the latter's residence here.

A statement from Vijayan's office said Rao would be in the state capital till Wednesday.

"He will be staying at Kovalam and on Wednesday, after visiting Kanyakumari, he will return to Hyderabad. He is accompanied by his family members," said the statement.

But speculation is rife that Rao, who heads the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), has arrived here a view to see if a non-Congress, non-BJP government can be formed in Delhi after the Lok Sabha elections.

Rao has already spoken to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

Rao will later meet DMK chief M.K. Stalin.

--IANS

sg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 21:02 IST

