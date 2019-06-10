Goods train catches fire

A coal-laden goods train caught fire at Sabira railway station in Odisha's district on Monday, railway officials said.

No one was hurt in the incident, they said.

Fire broke out in one of the wagons in the tail end of the goods train.

The goods train with 58 wagons loaded with coal was on its way from Odisha's Talcher to Haldia in The train was halted at Soro where two fire tenders doused the flame before it proceeded for its destination, they said.

