Goods train catches fire

Press Trust of India  |  Balasore 

A coal-laden goods train caught fire at Sabira railway station in Odisha's Balasore district on Monday, railway officials said.

No one was hurt in the incident, they said.

Fire broke out in one of the wagons in the tail end of the goods train.

The goods train with 58 wagons loaded with coal was on its way from Odisha's Talcher to Haldia in West Bengal. The train was halted at Soro where two fire tenders doused the flame before it proceeded for its destination, they said.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 15:00 IST

