Village-level officer arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan

A was Monday arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Rajasthan's district, an anti- bureau said.

The accused, Naresh Bairwa, posted at Dausa's Lalsot area, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, Mukesh Meena, for land mutation, he said.

After verifying the complaint, the bureau arrested Bairwa while he was accepting Rs 5,000, the first installment of the total bribe demanded, from Meena, the said.

A case has been registered against Bairwa under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Act and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)