Goods train derails in Jharkhand, rail traffic hit

A goods train derailed between Khalari and Ray stations near hear on Tuesday, disrupting train movement in Rail Division, a statement issued by the (RPF) said.

The incident happened in the Central Industrial Chord (CIC) section of Rail Division under East Central Railway zone of Indian Railways, the statement said.

At least 12 wagons and the engine of the goods train derailed, a said here.

There was no report of any casualty, the senior railway official said, adding, trains on the route have either been diverted, cancelled or short-terminated.

"The derailment happened when the of the goods train applied brakes after he heard a blast-like sound. But the police found that the accident took place following defect in the tracks. However, the exact cause of the derailment will be known only after an investigation," the Rail Division said in another statement.

