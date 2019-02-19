Pakistan Army, ISI involved in Pulwama terror attack: Corps commander

The and its espionage agency were involved in the that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, a top said on Tuesday, also sending out the message that anyone picking up the gun in would be eliminated unless he surrenders.

The leadership in was eliminated within 100 hours of the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama, of Army's Srinagar-based 15 K J S added at a press conference along with IG S P Pani and IG CRPF

On Monday, three Jaish terrorists were killed in a 16-hour operation in Pinglan area of south Kashmir's district, 12 km from the spot of the February 14 terror attack on a CRPF convoy. An and four security personnel also lost their lives.

"The is the brainchild of army and it is the Army and that controls The involvement of the is 100 per cent and there is no doubt in it," told reporters.

He also appealed to the parents of Kashmiri youth who have joined the ranks of militants to persuade their sons to surrender or face elimination.

"I would like to tell the parents of Kashmiri youth, especially the mothers... to request their sons, who have joined terrorism, to surrender and return to the mainstream.

"Anyone who has picked the gun in Kashmir will be eliminated, unless he surrenders. This is a message and request to all of them," he said.

Giving details of Monday's operation, he said the three Jaish terrorists killed included Kamran, the of the outfit in

"On specific information the day before (intervening night of Sunday and Monday), we hit this module and I am happy to inform the country that in less than 100 hours of the car bomb attack, we eliminated the leadership in Kashmir," he said.

Security forces were tracking the Jaish's top leadership ever since the February 14 attack for which the group has claimed responsibility, the Army said.

"The attack was carried out by and it was being controlled by Pakistan with the support of the and the The local top commanders, most of them Pakistanis, who were in charge of controlling, coordinating, fabricating and execution of this operation were the main people of the in the Valley," he said.

Last week's strike, when a suicide bomber drove an into a bus, was a first for Kashmir, he said.

"With this type of intensity, it has never happened before. However, similar incidents have happened in other countries like Syria, and Pakistan.

"Since this modus operandi has now been started by terrorists, we are alive to it... we are keeping all options open to deal with this type of modus operandi in future," he added.

Asked if Gazi Abdul Rashid, one of the Jaish terrorists killed on Monday, had an connection, said, "Many Gazis have come and gone. There is nothing new in it... We will handle it, Let any Gazi come."



Referring to infiltration attempts, he said there was not much activity along the Line of Control due to snowfall and terrain conditions over the past month but Pakistan has been pushing in infiltrators from other routes on the Jammu side.

"There has been infiltration on the other routes, that is from the international border sector and south of Jammu in the area of Samba, Hiranagar and Pathankot sector. That infiltration is continuing... Pakistan is carrying out infiltration into Kashmir for the results theywant."



Nonetheless, the numbers have reduced in the recent past, Dhillon said.

"... anyone who enters will not go back alive," he warned.

According to him, radicalisation of the youth was a concern but efforts directed at reversing the trend had started.

"Inimical elements are involved in the radicalisation of youth of Kashmir but the efforts of security forces and opinion makers have helped reduce it. I would say it is a work in progress and we will continue our efforts and attempts in a collective manner," he said.

Sending out a message to parents whose children had taken up the gun, he said the had initiated a "very good surrender policy" so their children could join the mainstream.

The GOC said local recruitment had come down in recent months.

Elaborating, IG Pani said there was a significant dip in the recruitment of local youth in militant ranks due to the elimination of top commanders.

"There has not been much of it in the past three months. There are families who have played a key role and made a lot of effort to bring their sons back. Families and the community have an important role to play in this," Pani said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)