Last rites of jawan killed in Pulwama encounter held with full military honours in Hry

The last rites of Sepoy Hari Singh, who was killed in an encounter with militants in and Kashmir's district, were performed at his native village here on Tuesday with full military honours.

Singh's body, draped in the tricolour, was brought in a bedecked vehicle to his native village Rajgarh as a large number of people paid their last respects to the jawan who laid down his life on Monday in an encounter in Pinglan area of

Among those who paid their last respects to the slain soldier included senior officers from the and civil administration, and

was given a gun salute by the army, which sounded the last post.

Villagers, many of whom were holding the tricolour, kept chanting patriotic and anti- slogans.

"We demand that our government should give a befitting reply to Pakistan, which has been aiding and abetting terrorism in our country. It is also clear who was behind the attack on CRPF convoy in We need to avenge the sacrifices made by our soldiers," a village youth said.

Notably, a large number of youth from Hari Singh's village are serving in the

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in a fierce 16-hour encounter in on Monday, in which an Army and four security forces personnel lost their lives.

The 26-year-old Hari Singh, a Sepoy of the Rashtriya Rifles, is survived by his mother, wife, and a 10-month-old son.

He had joined the Army in 2011 and was inducted in the 20th batallion of His father had too served in the Army.

recalled that was passionate about the right from his early childhood. He had started preparing to join the force after passing his matriculation examination, a local said.

The said had received an appreciation letter from his commanding recently for arresting two LeT terrorists in

