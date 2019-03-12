JUST IN
Google paid former exec USD 35 million after harassment claim

AP  |  San Francisco 

Court documents show Google paid former search executive Amit Singhal USD 35 million in an exit package when the exec was reportedly forced to resign after a sexual assault investigation.

Details of the exit package were revealed as part of a shareholder lawsuit against the company, one that followed a published report of payouts Google made to executives accused of sexual misconduct.

Previously redacted portions of the lawsuit complaint were made available Monday, including quotes from board committee meetings.

One portion of the minutes showed that Singhal received two USD 15 million payments and a payment of at least USD 5 million as part of a separation agreement. He left the company in 2016.

Google says that it has made changes recently to take a hard line against sexual misconduct.

First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 03:20 IST

