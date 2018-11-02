Sexual harassment row: Google India employees join protest in solidarity

JUST IN
Trump administration revokes duty-free sops on import of 50 Indian products
Some of the demands include commitment to end pay and opportunity inequality

google employees
Employees outside Google’s London office on Thursday. The protest was sparked by a news report that claimed the tech giant gave millions of dollars to some executives in secret exit packages after they were accused of sexual misconduct | Reut

Around 150 employees of Google India walked out of their offices in solidarity with the protest over the company's treatment of women. The protest saw participation from three Indian offices — Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurugram.

According to senior executives at Google, the protesting employees had discussions about pay parity, sexual harassment at workplace, and the #MeToo movement. Google confirmed that a walkout happened at offices in India.

ALSO READ: Google workers stage global walk out on its handling of sexual harassment

“Yesterday (on Wednesday), we let Googlers know that we are aware of the activities planned for Thursday and that employees will have the support they need if they wish to participate. Employees have raised constructive ideas for how we can improve our policies and our processes. We are taking in all their feedback so we can turn these ideas into action,” Sundar Pichai, CEO Google said in a statement.

Some of the demands include commitment to end pay and opportunity inequality, publicly disclosed sexual harassment transparency report as well as a clear, uniform, globally inclusive process for reporting sexual misconduct safely and anonymously.
First Published: Fri, November 02 2018. 01:10 IST

