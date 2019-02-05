Google parent Alphabet hit by rising costs

parent reported quarterly earnings beating Wall Street expectations on Monday, but shares slipped, with investors apparently focused on rising costs at the giant.

reported a profit of USD 8.9 billion in the fourth quarter on revenue that was up 22 per cent to USD 39.3 billion from the same period a year earlier.

"With great opportunities ahead, we continue to make focused investments in the talent and infrastructure needed to bring exceptional products and experiences to our users, advertisers and partners around the globe," said Ruth

Alphabet shares were down 3.3 per cent to USD 1,103.50 in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings figures from the final three months of last year.

Expenses rose to USD 31 billion compared with USD 24.6 billion in the same period a year ago.

"You do have to watch them in regard to costs, because their costs can drift out of line," said independent Silicon Valley

"It's like they've got the goose that lays the golden eggs and their job is to spend the money," he added, noting Google's dominance of the digital ad market.

Another factor making the market wary was a 29 percent drop in "cost per click" or the average price of digital ads, the main source of revenue for the tech giant.

commands a lion's share of the global digital advertising market, especially when it is linked to online searches, but lifestyles have shifted to and tablets where it makes less money per ad.

And, while video-sharing platform contributed strongly to revenue, the amount of money spent on content for its ad-supported and subscription offerings grew, according to

Money spent on hardware, such as or Nest smart home devices, was also a factor along with investments in datacenters essential to Google's growing business.

said a big spending increase was in hiring and compensation of workers, particularly engineers and product managers.

The report offered no detailed breakdown of Alphabet income but Google took in the overwhelming majority of revenue in the quarter, USD 39.1 billion, with USD 32.6 billion from advertising.

The company's "other bets," including its autonomous driving division and its life sciences and cybersecurity units, took in USD 154 million in revenue.

However, those operations showed a USD 1.3 billion operating loss. is cautiously expanding a in the area with an eye toward eventually spreading to other cities and even branching out into autonomous deliveries, according to Porat.

Industry tracker forecast that Alphabet's money-making engine Google would take in USD 102.43 billion in digital ad revenue this year, commanding 31.3 percent of the global market.

Alphabet's count grew to nearly 99,000 from 80,000 employees during the course of the year as expenses at the climbed. Alphabet is the latest of the big tech firms to report earnings for the final three months of the year.

Google remains a in even as Alphabet has ventured into "moonshots" in new sectors.

But Google is a key target of "techlash," with probes in on monopoly abuse in search and advertising on its mobile ecosystem, and could be impacted by proposed privacy rules in the

"Providing accurate and trusted information at the scale the Internet has reached is an extremely complex challenge and one that is constantly getting harder," Google said on an earnings call.

"We feel a deep sense of responsibility to do the right thing and are continuing to build privacy and security into the core of our products keeping users data safe and secure with the industry's best and giving people better and clearer controls.

