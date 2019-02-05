JUST IN
1 arrested, arson suspected in Paris fire: prosecutor

AFP  |  Paris 

A woman has been arrested over a deadly blaze that killed eight people in Paris and police are treating the fire as a possible arson attack, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Speaking at the scene, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said that a woman who lived in the building in rue Erlanger in the wealthy 16th district had been detained by police.

The fire service had previously said that seven people had died, but that the toll could rise further.

