JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pope Francis arrives to hold public mass in UAE

UP Budget Session: Oppn members hurl paper balls towards podium during Guv's address
Business Standard

Crude oil prices bounce 0.46% on global cues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Crude oil prices rose 0.46 per cent to Rs 3,937 per barrel Tuesday as speculators created fresh positions amid positive cues from overseas markets.

The prices remained upbeat owing to OPEC-led supply cuts and US sanctions against Venezuela's petroleum industry, coupled with healthy earnings numbers posted by major oil players overseas, reports said.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery this month was trading higher by Rs 18, or 0.46 per cent, at Rs 3,937 per barrel in a business turnover of 14,100 lots.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate gained 0.48 per cent to USD 54.82 for March delivery. Brent crude prices rose 0.32 per cent to trade at USD 62.71 per barrel for April delivery.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 12:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements