Governor flags off Start-Up India Yatra in Meghalaya

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy Wednesday flagged off the 10-day Start-up India Yatra here aimed at scouting grass root level entrepreneurs in the smaller towns in the state.

The yatra will provide a platform for budding entrepreneurs to realise their start up dream by getting incubated at excellent facilities and taking their idea to the next level during the next 10-days of its journey across the state.

In his short address, Roy lauded the effort of the Industries department and said entrepreneurs stands to benefit from the yatra.

The Start-up India Yatra aims to scout grass root level entrepreneurs in the smaller towns of India and is being organized by the DoNER Ministry in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the state government.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:05 IST

