Governor flags off Start-Up India Yatra in Meghalaya

Governor Tathagata Roy Wednesday flagged off the 10-day Start-up here aimed at scouting grass root level entrepreneurs in the smaller towns in the state.

The will provide a platform for budding entrepreneurs to realise their start up dream by getting incubated at excellent facilities and taking their idea to the next level during the next 10-days of its journey across the state.

In his short address, Roy lauded the effort of the Industries department and said entrepreneurs stands to benefit from the

The Start-up Yatra aims to scout grass root level entrepreneurs in the smaller towns of and is being organized by the in collaboration with the (DPIIT) and the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)