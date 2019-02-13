Priyanka meets Cong workers from Amethi, says will stand by partymen

met party workers from -- the paliamentary constituency represented by her -- at the party headquarters here, a said Wednesday.

Holding a marathon meeting with party workers, met party leaders and workers from at around 11.30 pm Tuesday, he said.

"Priyankaji first enquired the well being of party workers, and then asked ways of strengthening the party in the state. She also sought feedback on working of the state unit, district unit, and the units up to the block and booth levels," former state of Youth said.

According to Singh, said that she will "stand by" the party workers "wherever they want".

"Priyanka told us that we should take along with us all sections of the society be it the youth, women or the elderly. Now that I have come, I want to see everyone united. Everyone should be ready for 2019 (Lok Sabha elections)," Singh said.

"When her attention was drawn towards the fact that the BJP and the RSS are going from door to door telling about the achievements of the Modi government, Priyanka said, "I am here. You people stay alert. Now, no one will be able to mislead. Now I will see," he quoted the newly appointed Congress as saying.

He also said that in the meeting, there was no discussion on Smriti Irani, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha seat and is likely to test her popularity there again.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)