Govt approves merger of NIMH with ICMR-NIOH

The government on Wednesday gave approval to dissolve National Institute of Miners' Health (NIMH) and merge it with ICMR-National Institute of Occupational Health.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Cabinet has approved to dissolve National Institute of Miners' Health (NIMH), an autonomous institute under Ministry of Mines (MoM) and merge/ amalgamate with ICMR-National Institute of Occupational Health (NIOH), Ahmedabad, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with all assets and liabilities and absorb all the employees of NIMH in NIOH in similar post/pay scale as the case may be and their pay be protected," as per an official tweet.

The merger/amalgamation of NIMH with NIOH will prove beneficial to both the institutes in terms of enhanced expertise in the field of occupational health besides the efficient management of public money, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)